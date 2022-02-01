PM visits Selangor King George V centre for elderly in conjunction with CNY

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin during their visit to the Selangor King George V Silver Jubilee Fund Care Centre for the elderly in Kuala Lumpur, February 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob visited the Selangor King George V Silver Jubilee Fund Care Centre for the elderly in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration today.

He arrived at the centre at 11.05am and was accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin.

Also present were Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and Selangor King George V Silver Jubilee Fund trustee exco chairman Datuk Seri Yong Seng Yeow.

Ismail Sabri and his wife, both clad in red attire, spent about 40 minutes meeting the inmates and also distributed ang pow, as well as oranges, to them.

The care centre, which has been operating since 1937, is a shelter for women aged 65 and above. There are currently 33 inmates at the centre. — Bernama