PKR receives over 70,000 new membership applications from Nov 2021 to Jan 2022, says sec-gen

PKR has received a total of 78,093 new membership applications between November 24 last year and January 31. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has received a total of 78,093 new membership applications between November 24 last year and January 31.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said those registered within that period will undergo vetting at the division level before their names are included in the party’s main register.

This will take place from February 3 to 9, and objections can be forwarded to the secretary-general’s office before or on February 9, he said.

“All objections will be processed and decided by the central leadership council and decisions made are final. The headquarters will issue the complete membership list as early as February 18 and submit it to the party selection committee to complete the roll for use during party elections,” he said in a statement today.

Prior to this, PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was quoted as saying that until August 2020, the party had 1,004,629 registered members. — Bernama