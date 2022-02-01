Malaysia Competition Commission sets up special task force to probe issues in chicken, chicken eggs industry

The Malaysia Competition Commission has set up a special task force to investigate the competition related issues in the chicken and chicken eggs industry. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) has set up a special task force to investigate the competition related issues in the chicken and chicken eggs industry.

A statement issued by MyCC today said that the commission will take stern action against any party that are involved in economic sabotage by engaging in cartel or abuse of dominant power or monopoly activities in the chicken and/or the chicken egg industry in the country.

“MyCC will not hesitate to take stern action based on its powers under the Competition Act 2010, including imposing the maximum penalty and other stern actions to ensure that this repression is halted altogether for the interest of the people,” it said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) had set RM8.90 as the maximum price for standard chicken, which was 20 sen cheaper than the fixed ceiling price of RM9.10.

As chicken eggs, the price for all grades will remain the same as currently set under the Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMKM).

Both prices will be effective from February 5 until June 5. — Bernama