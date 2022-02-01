Kuala Terengganu and Kota Kinabalu begin direct flights via AirAsia, says Terengganu exco

The inaugural flight from Kota Kinabalu by AirAsia received a water salute as it landed at Sultan Mahmud Airport, Kuala Terengganu, January 30, 2022. — Daily Express pic

KUALA NERUS, Feb 1 — Terengganu and Sabah have started direct flights through collaboration with AirAsia.

Terengganu Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman, Ariffin Deraman said for a start, the flight between Kuala Terengganu and Kota Kinabalu was scheduled once a week, every Sunday.

He said this to reporters after welcoming the inaugural AK 5310 flight, carrying 59 passengers, here on Sunday.

The plane took off from Kota Kinabalu at 3.15pm and arrived in Kuala Terengganu at 5.20pm.

“The state government has also made an application and held discussions with Capital A chief executive officer, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, for AirAsia to add new routes, namely from Kuala Terengganu to Kuching, Sarawak and Penang, and to reinstate flights from Senai in Johor,” he said.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Head of Commercial, Nur Liyana Mahizzan, said AirAsia chose Terengganu because of the high demand all this while, and would consider the state government’s application to add routes to other destinations.

“Currently, AirAsia is offering one-way promotional fares for bookings from as low as RM128 from now until February 14, for the travel period from February 13 to September 30 this year.

“Apart from the Kota Kinabalu-Kuala Terengganu route, AirAsia has also launched new Kuching-Langkawi, Johor Baru-Bintulu and Penang-Sibu routes earlier this month to drive domestic tourism,” Nur Liyana said. — Daily Express