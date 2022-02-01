IGP: Police officers’ possible involvement in gambling syndicates not ruled out as dens start popping up across Klang Valley

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani also acknowledged that there are parties who have used his good name and Bukit Aman to give ‘permission’ for these gambling dens to operate. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani has not denied the possibility of police officers working with gambling syndicates after illegal gambling sites started to pop up around the Klang Valley once again.

He also acknowledged that there are parties who have used his good name and Bukit Aman to give “permission” for these gambling dens to operate, when the truth is that Bukit Aman is at war against these syndicates.

“I received information two weeks ago that my name was being used to give ‘permission’ for these gambling syndicates to operate, so long as it’s on the first level of a shophouse or a commercial premise.

“We have been at war with illegal gambling for the longest time. I’m not denying that there is a small possibility that police officers are involved with these syndicates,” he was quoted saying by Berita Harian.

This comes after a report by the Malay daily newspaper showed that several online gambling services have been discovered across the Klang Valley last week.

The report also stated that a precinct chief, district police chief and several other enforcement agents are involved with the syndicate, receiving thousands of ringgits in exchange for protection.