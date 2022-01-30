This Chinese New Year, Chinese temples happy to receive devotees cautiously

A worshipper wears a protective mask while praying at the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, January 19, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — With the threat of the Omicron variant looming large as can be seen in the recent surge of cases nationwide, Chinese temples across the country are setting their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) this Chinese New Year.

Last year, many of these temples either closed or limited the number of visitors each day. This year, the SOPs are generally more relaxed.

In the capital city, Taoist devotees can now look forward to offering prayers at the Guan Di Temple on Jalan Tun H.S. Lee after missing out the previous year.

The temple, which has a history of more than 100 years, stayed shut for 15 months since the last nationwide lockdown but will be open this festive season.

“We were shut last Chinese New Year as the SOPs were not in order, we didn’t want to risk anyone’s health,” said a member of the temple staff.

“But even this year, we are limiting the maximum number in the temple to 50, and we will allow visitors into the temple in batches of 10.”

However, the temple will not be open on January 31, the eve of Chinese New Year. On the eve at 11pm, devotees traditionally light joss sticks as offerings, a symbolic welcome to the new year.

“Our temple is the only one other Taoist temple in the city centre, and so during this time of the year, there will be many visitors.

“We really wish we could accommodate them during the hours of joss stick offering (on the eve of Chinese New Year), but we don’t have the capacity to host so many visitors.

“It is best for us to remain closed. We will be open throughout the Chinese New Year celebration though,” he added.

Over at the nearby Sin Sze Si Ya Temple, the atmosphere will be slightly more lively this year as compared to last year.

However, despite being allowed to remain open throughout the festive period, temple caretaker Ranjit Kaur said they will stick to capping the number of visitors to 20 per session.

“But this year, the devotees are clever, to avoid the Chinese New Year crowd they have already offered their prayers weeks before.

“That helps us too to reduce the flow of visitors to the temple next week,” she said.

And like Guan Di Temple, Ranjit said they would likely close on the eve of Chinese New Year as they would not be able to cope with big crowds.

“We lost a few workers too; times are bad now. So with that, all the more we won’t be able to cope with many visitors.

“We will be here at the temple to do the rituals for Chinese New Year eve but we won’t be hosting the public,” she said, adding that their priority is still the safety of their staff and visitors to the temple.

As for Thean Hou Temple, its committee deputy president Datuk Tang Chai Yoong said SOPs will remain the same as the year before.

According to Tang, the SOPs set for the temple last year worked very well and they were able to have good crowd control.

“We will ensure that signages are placed at specific locations so that temple visitors know where to go and do what they need to do, and then leave without any confusion of directions.

“We place importance on signages and of course with the help of RELA and temple staff, we are confident to keep everyone safe,” Tang said when contacted.

Apart from the lighting of 6,000 lanterns, the temple will not host any lion dances this year, although the Phase Four SOPs allow for this.

In Ipoh, the famous Tow Boh Keong Buddhist Temple in Taman Hoover will celebrate Chinese New Year on a small scale as temple authorities have decided to limit the temple rites and ceremonies to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Temple president Too Joon Nam said that they would limit the number of visitors and also called off the lion and dragon dance ceremonies.

“Our temple can accommodate 300 to 400 people at one time. However, we have decided to only allow 60 people at one time for Chinese New Year.

“The temple will be open from 6am to 8pm for Chinese New Year, and we hope the devotees and visitors can plan their time before coming for the prayers.

“We decided to cancel the lion and dragon dance as we won’t be able to control the crowd during the ceremony,” he added.

Too also advised devotees and visitors to follow the SOPs set by the government at all times when they’re inside the temple perimeters.

For Perak Guan Ying Dong temple, its president Ho You Meng said they did not set any special or additional SOPs apart from the one announced by the National Unity Ministry.

“We allow the lion and dragon dance as the authorities did not ban it. Also the temple will be open from 6am until 10pm for the festival,” he said.

“There is also no time limit for visitors and devotees, but we hope they will leave after completing their prayers,” he added.

While children below the age of 12 are not prohibited from visiting the temple, Ho however encouraged parents not to bring them along.

He added that the temple will not be providing food for devotees to better manage the crowd.

“For foreigners and non-Buddhists, we allow them to visit the temple during the celebration, but we advise them to adhere to all the SOPs,” he said.

Further south in Johor Baru, Malay Mail found that most temples will adhere to strict Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines to usher in Chinese New Year.

The state capital’s annual Chingay Parade celebrations, marking the end of the Chinese New Year period, may also make a return.

Johor Baru Tiong Hua Association president Ho Sow Tong said they expect more devotees, especially on the eve and the first few days of the celebration.

He said that Malaysians are not facing any restrictions and it was important to open up temples to devotees but with strict adherence to SOPs.

However, he said the federal government still needed to fine-tune some issues regarding the SOPs such as opening hours and also daily capacity for the respective temples.

“We understand the situation and are aware of the restriction on having any public open houses throughout the Chinese New Year period.

“Other than that, the association is still in discussions with the government on the coming Chingay Parade for Johor Baru,” said Ho.