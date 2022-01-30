Johor Umno Youth chief wishes to contest in state election

Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah pointed out that the RM1,000 one-off cash aid provided by the government to flood victims was insufficient and questioned its relevance December 27, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Jan 30 — Johor Umno Youth chief, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah has offered to contest in the Johor State Election which will be held soon.

He, however, declined to reveal the seat he aimed for and was leaving it to the party’s leadership to decide on it.

“I have offered myself to contest in one of two or three seats targeted but the seat is a secret,” he told reporters after attending a gathering with Makkal Sakti Malaysia (Makkal Sakti), here, today.

Also present were Umno secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Makkal Sakti president, Datuk Seri RS Thanenthiran.

On Undi18, Mohd Hairi said that hopefully, Barisan Nasional (BN) could field up to 30 per cent youth candidates from the total number of seats to be contested in the Johor State Election.

He viewed the proposed move as apt as this state election would see an increase in the number of new voters including the young ones through Undi18.

The number of voters in Johor has increased by about 28 per cent through an additional 749,731 of those aged 18 and above following the automatic registration for Undi18. — Bernama