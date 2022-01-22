Kelantan Umno severs ties with state PAS, says Ahmad Jazlan

File picture shows Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakob who is also the Chairman of the Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee at a press conference at the Kelantan State Umno Building, Kota Baru, January 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, Jan 22 — Kelantan Umno today decided to sever ties with PAS in the state, effective immediately.

Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said the decision was made after a meeting between the Kelantan Umno Political Bureau and the Kelantan PAS Dewan Harian failed to come to an understanding on cooperation under Muafakat Nasional (MN).

He said at the meeting held this afternoon, the state PAS wanted to maintain relations with Bersatu and remain in Kelantan Perikatan Nasional (PN). The party also reiterated its stand to continue to maintain relations with Umno in MN.

“In the context of Kelantan, we have decided that any party that stays with Bersatu, will not be our friends or partners to face the 15th General Election (GE15),” he said during a press conference held at the Kelantan Umno Building here today.

Ahmad Jazlan said following the decision, Kelantan Umno will contest solo in GE15 under the Barisan Nasional flag.

“So far that is our decision, we are moving on our own, and if there is any decision from the party leadership, then, as obedient party members we will abide by the decision of the Umno Supreme Council,” he said.

Ahmad Jazlan said despite severing ties with the state PAS, all seven Umno State Assemblymen (ADUN) would continue to support the state administration as long as PAS continued to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“If there are matters related to religious interests that are the basis of our struggle, or the interests of the people, we can sit together,” he said. — Bernama