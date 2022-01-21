Sabah DAP accuses state reps of quitting ahead of anti-party hopping law

Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon, who is Tanjung Papat assemblyman, said that since his election last November he had shared plans on touring Sabah in the next two years to the state committee in order to build relationships with the grassroots and recruit more members. — Picture via Facebook/Frankie Poon Ming Fung

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 21 — Denying any wrongdoing, Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon said that the recent resignations of two state elected representatives was not due to his leadership and more likely due to their own personal agenda.

In a statement today, Poon said he is disappointed in the resignations of Sri Tanjung assemblyman Justin Wong, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong and former DAP senator Adrian Lasimbang but alleged that their quitting was to get ahead of the Anti-Party Hopping Bill that is due to be tabled in Parliament next month.

“Despite the explanations and/or justification issued in their press statement regarding their resignation and unsavoury remarks of the party’s leadership and direction, the said YBs resignations are a mere cover-up before the Anti-Party Hopping Bill is presented to and passed by Parliament in February and March 2022.

“I am mystified by their comments among others ‘there is a lack of trust portrayed by the leadership in the state committee, the state chairman in particular’. I have no idea what are they trying to insinuate,” he said in a statement.

Poon, who has been acting chief of Sabah DAP since the demise of his predecessor Datuk Stephen Wong in March 2019, said that Wong had himself not performed his duties as a DAP representative and party member by being absent from the first state committee meeting without reason and could not be reached.

“That was very unbecoming of a YB and an elected member to the State committee and irresponsible towards members’ trust in him for putting him in the Sabah DAP State Committee.

“I had never rebuked or reprimanded him for whatever shortcomings he had. Instead, I called to advise him of the correct approaches , if there are issues,” he said, adding that he had later on tried to meet with him on several occasions but was always rebuked in favour of “family dinners”.

Poon said he had treated Wong fairly and courteously since being elected chairman and could not understand allegations of stirring up issues and creating internal conflict as claimed.

On Chong, Poon said that his failure to get on the committee dated back to before Poon’s entry and denied having anything to do with it.

“He contested in all State Conventions and failed to be elected to the State Committee every single time. Successful selections are the mandates given by the delegates. Now, who is to be blamed for not acquiring such mandate?

“We are barely two months into the new term of the state committee and they are already unhappy. Surely this can’t be the reason. Maybe they had their plans. Probably the proposed Anti Hopping Law hastened their plans,” he said.

Poon, who is Tanjung Papat assemblyman, said that since his election last November he had shared plans on touring Sabah in the next two years to the state committee in order to build relationships with the grassroots and recruit more members.

“All YBs had been invited to join in. Shouldn’t this be one of the ways forward to enhance our strength? Maybe this kind of work will become too much for them to handle,” he said.

He asked the party to remain calm while it rebuilds itself in the two constituencies.

Last night, Wong announced his departure along with Chong and Lasimbang. They did not mention joining any parties just yet but are speculated to be joining Warisan.

Their resignation follows that of Wong’s father Jimmy Wong, a party veteran and former party consultant who said he was disillusioned by the new leadership and the election which had left out prominent lawmakers like Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin and Kepayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang, besides Chong and Lasimbang.

Poon had denied any factions and said it was the decision of the delegates, urging Jimmy to return to the party.