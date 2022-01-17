At KL High Court, no third parties come to claim more than RM500,000 belonging to Alvin Goh, Addy Kana’s wife

The notices of motion to that effect were filed against the relevant respondents by the public prosecutor last September 29. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — No third parties appeared in the High Court here today to claim more than RM500,000 that was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from businessman Alvin Goh Leong Yeong and the wife of “Datuk Addy Kana”, Alyaa Syuhaila Mohamad Shariff as well as a few of their companies.

They are Goh, 34, his companies — Malaysian House of Internet Sdn Bhd and Networld Computer (KL) Sdn Bhd, and Alyaa Syuhaila, 35, and her company, Nine Nine International Sdn Bhd.

MACC deputy public prosecutor (DPP), Ahmad Akram Gharib assisted by MACC DPP Maziah Mohaide informed the court that the notices for the third parties were gazetted on January 13 and were filed in court the next day (January 14).

“However, no third parties appeared in court today,” he said during case management before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Akram said Goh and his two companies had not yet filed an affidavit in reply as Goh was in custody at the Kluang Prison and currently under Covid-19 quarantine.

Lawyer Lim Jin Wen representing Goh confirmed the matter and informed the court that they would file the affidavit in reply on February 11.

For the application to forfeit money from two respondents, namely Alyaa Syuhaila and her company, Nine Nine International, Ahmad Akram said his party applied for a hearing date on March 28.

Lawyer Syazwani Mohd Zawawi representing Alyaa Syuhaila, did not object to the hearing date and said her party would file the affidavit this Friday (January 21).

Judge Mohamed Zaini set February 22 for case management for Goh and his two companies while the hearing for forfeiture of money from Alyaa Syuhaila and her company was set for March 28.

In the notices of motion filed against Goh and his companies, the prosecution is seeking to forfeit RM60,232.01 in three bank accounts belonging to the man, as well as RM10,588.94 and RM16,721.75 belonging to his companies, Malaysian House of Internet and Networld Computer, respectively.

In the case against Alyaa Syuhaila and her company, the prosecution is seeking to forfeit RM353,723.81 in five bank accounts and another RM75,846.82 belonging to Nine Nine International.

The applications were filed on the grounds that the money, which was seized in December 2020 and January last year, was allegedly proceeds obtained from unlawful activities, namely online gambling and cryptocurrency trading, which is an offence under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama