Several roads around Ipoh to close for Thaipusam from tomorrow

IPOH, Jan 15 — Several roads in Ipoh district will be closed from tomorrow to Jan 19 in conjunction with Thaipusam celebrations.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the main Thaipusam celebrations on Tuesday will be held at two locations, Sri Subramaniar Temple Gunung Cheroh, Jalan Raja Musa Aziz and Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Jalan Sungai Pari, Buntong here.

“Therefore, to ensure road safety and the smoothness of this year’s celebrations, several main roads in Ipoh city will be closed or diverted in stages from 8 pm tomorrow,” he said in a statement tonight.

Yahaya said the roads included Jalan Sungai Pari, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Lahat, Jalan Sultan Yusoff, Jalan Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Sultan Idris Shah, Jalan Laxamana and Jalan Raja Musa Aziz.

Also, Jalan Raja Ekram, Jalan Dato’ Yeoh Cheng Lee, Jalan Dato’ Onn Jaafar, Jalan Horley, Jalan Lim Bo Seng and Jalan S.P Seenivasagam will be closed.

“Motorists, especially Ipoh residents, are advised to plan their journeys and choose alternative routes to avoid being trapped in traffic during these road closures,” he added. — Bernama