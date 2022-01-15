Police confirm motorcycle outrider killed in Bukit Tunku accident

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Police have confirmed that a police outrider from the Istana Negara branch died after being involved in a road accident at Jalan Tunku, Bukit Tunku, here, yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head, ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, said the 6pm accident involved a 46-year-old police outrider, who was riding a Kawasaki GTR motorcycle when it collided with a Perodua Axia car.

He said the victim hit the right side of the car, which at the time was turning right to enter the house from the same direction.

“The victim suffered head injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement tonight.

Sarifudin said that the 31-year-old driver of the car was reported not to have suffered any injuries and the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving resulting in death.

People with information on the incident can contact the Jalan Tun H.S Lee traffic police station at 03-2071 9999, or any police station. — Bernama