Health Ministry: Contract doctors can begin applying for Masters, PhD and special interest courses beginning January 28

Contract doctors can begin applying for Masters, PhD and special interest courses beginning January 28 — TODAY pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Contract doctors that are eligible to apply for specialist training under the Hadiah Latihan Persekutuan (HLP) sponsorship can begin applying for their Master’s degree, Area of Special Interest (AOSI) or PhD beginning January 28, said the Health Ministry today.

In a statement, its Chief Secretary Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said that the early announcement is to allow time for these doctors to prepare themselves accordingly for their application to pursue their studies in fields these doctors want to immerse themselves in.

“The opening of this offer is different from previous years where contract medical and dental officers are now also given the opportunity to attend the Expertise Training Programme (PLK) at a Master’s or parallel pathway level.

“Previously, only permanent appointees were given the opportunity to attend courses during their service,” he said.

Shafiq said that this step is in line with the government’s decision on July 14, 2021, for the Health ministry and other ministries and central agencies to formulate a comprehensive and inclusive career pathway for contract medical and dental officers.

“To fulfill this, the government, through Budget 2022, has allocated RM100 million for the benefit of 3,000 contract doctors to further their studies,” he said.

Earlier today, the Hartal Doktor Kontrak (HDK) movement thanked Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin for fulfilling his promise now that contract doctors are eligible to apply for specialist training under the Hadiah Latihan Persekutuan (HLP) sponsorship.

The group issued a statement expressing its gratitude to Khairy and his team, saying the gesture meant that contract doctors can now pursue specialisation in their respective field of interest under HLP sponsorship.