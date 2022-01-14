Nadma: Compassionate aid fully paid out to flood victims in Perak, Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, N. Sembilan and Kelantan

A recipient with his Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) and Bantuan Selangor Bangkit (BSB) at Dewan Azalea, Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, January 11, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Six states, namely Perak, Terengganu, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Kelantan, have fully disbursed the compassionate aid (BWI) to household heads (KIR) whose homes were affected by floods as of this morning.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in a statement today, said that the other states, including Pahang and Selangor, had achieved BWI distribution of 96.4 per cent and 97 per cent respectively to the affected KIRs.

As of noon today, two states were reported to be still affected by floods, involving three districts in Johor and one in Sarawak.

According to the agency a total of 339 evacuees from 91 KIRs were recorded to be still housed in eight relief centres. — Bernama