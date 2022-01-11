Hishammuddin: Maximum punishment against individuals responsible for issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certs

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said severe punishment should be imposed on individuals who sold and bought fake vaccination certificates to prevent others from doing the same. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein wants the maximum punishment to be imposed on individuals responsible for issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates as the action affects the safety and health of innocent people.

He also called for thorough investigation into the case and to bring all those involved to justice.

“This is something that is hard for me to accept and forgive because it affects the safety and health of innocent people. I want the full force of the law on them and I want to make sure they realise that there is a limit when it comes to profit which affects people’s lives,” he added.

He said this at a special press conference after chairing the Covid-19 Ministerial Quartet Meeting at Wisma Pertahanan, here, today.

Hishammuddin said severe punishment should be imposed on individuals who sold and bought fake vaccination certificates to prevent others from doing the same.

The authorities also need to be one step ahead in curbing this activity because those who want to make profit out of it will try to find a way, he added.

The police have so far detected only one case of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate involving a medical practitioner in Marang, Terengganu.

The doctor was arrested last Saturday and remanded until tomorrow for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. — Bernama