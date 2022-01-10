Stats Dept: Number of unemployed persons declined in November 2021

The November figure hit below 700,000 persons for the first time since April 2020, according to the report released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The number of unemployed persons in Malaysia in November 2021 indicated a declining pattern after registering 694,400 persons as compared to 705,000 persons in October 2021, according to the Statistics of Labour Force, Malaysia.

The November figure hit below 700,000 persons for the first time since April 2020, according to the report released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement said the unemployment rate in November 2021 was 4.3 per cent, unchanged from the previous month.

Mohd Uzir said employed persons in November 2021 increased 0.4 per cent month-on-month, recording 15.61 million persons, compared with 15.55 million persons in October 2021.

The labour force participation rate in November 2021 inched up to 68.9 per cent compared to 68.8 per cent in October 2021, with the number in the labour force up by 0.3 per cent to post 16.30 million persons compared to 16.26 million in the previous month, he said.

“The labour force situation in November 2021 held steady with continuing employment growth and reducing number of unemployed persons as the revival of more economic and social activities has stimulated a positive vibe to the labour market,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the employment-to-population ratio, which indicates the ability of an economy to create employment, went up by 0.2 percentage points to record 66.0 per cent in November 2021 compared with 65.8 per cent in October 2021.

“By economic sector, the upward trend of employment in the services sector persisted mainly in wholesale and retail trade; food & beverages services; and transport & storage activities.

“A similar trend was observed in the manufacturing and construction sectors while employment in agriculture and mining & quarrying sectors continued to decrease,” he said. — Bernama