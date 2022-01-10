Perak govt still intact despite three assemblymen joining PBM, says MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said this was because the assemblymen did not withdraw their support for the state government but only switched party affiliation. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Jan 10 — The move by three Perak assemblymen in joining the newly-launched Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) on December 21 has not affected the stability of the state government, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

This, he said, was because the assemblymen did not withdraw their support for the state government but only switched party affiliation.

“As long as the government has sufficient seats, there will be no effect as we still have 36 seats in support of the (state) government,” he said.

Saarani said this at a media conference after officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project to upgrade Jalan Tambun, here, today that was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also the Tambun Member of Parliament.

The three assemblymen are A. Sivasubramaniam (Buntong), Paul Yong Choo Kiong (Tronoh) and Leong Cheok Keng (Malim Nawar).

Leong reportedly clarified their positions in the Perak State Assembly, saying the three of them still supported the mentri besar-led government, in line with PBM president Larry Sng’s decision that the party at the federal level supported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In the party elections on Saturday (January 8), Sivasubramaniam was elected as PBM senior vice-president II while Yong was appointed as the treasurer general.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said he could not get hold of Sivasubramaniam and Yong, who were previously associate members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), to confirm the matter.

“I sent messages to both of them to clarify the matter but have not received replies. Therefore, I cannot confirm but it is okay because the Perak state government is still intact and this is the most important thing.

“I believe the menteri besar will focus on the people’s problems and we will help and give full support to the state government under his leadership. We are confident that the current administration is running very well,” he added.

Saarani currently has the support of 36 assemblymen, with Basional Nasional having 25 seats followed by Bersatu (four), PAS and PBM (three seats each) and Independent (one). The Perak State Assembly has a total of 59 members and needs 30 seats for a simple majority.

Earlier, Saarani said the Ipoh City Council-Sunway City Ipoh Sdn Bhd collaboration project to upgrade a 5.2-kilometre Jalan Tambun stretch would cost RM16.35 million. The project, which began on April 1, 2021, is expected to be completed in September. — Bernama