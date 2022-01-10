Covid-19: ProtectHealth urges firms, associations to register as in-situ booster dose vaccination centres

The programme replaces previous industry vaccination centre programmes including the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas), Agrofood Industry Vaccination Programme (AiVAC) and Retail Industry Vaccination Programme (RiVAC). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Companies and associations that want to provide booster shots to their employees and members are encouraged to participate in the Vaccination Centre (PPV) Outreach Programme through private medical practitioners and healthcare non-governmental organisations (NGOs) registered with ProtectHealth.

ProtectHealth said in a statement today that the programme provides a more controlled and easier way for the employees, especially those working in factories, as well as the immobile as this programme also provides for home vaccination too.

“The programme, which began in November 2021, aims to increase accessibility and the take up rate for the booster dose nationwide.

“Companies and associations may request private medical practitioners or healthcare NGOs that have registered with ProtectHealth to conduct the programme for their employees or members,” the statement read.

Also, it replaces previous outreach programmes with healthcare NGOs reaching for the rural and interior areas.

According to ProtectHealth, companies and associations are not permitted to impose any charge on vaccine recipients under this programme as the cost of the vaccine is borne by the government and given freely.

“This includes the vaccinations, where ProtectHealth will pay the private medical practitioner or healthcare NGO for each vaccination conducted,” the statement read.

A total of 111 programmes have been conducted and from the total, 69 were for workers at their workplaces and 42 were for communities. — Bernama