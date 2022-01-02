Veterinary Dept in Sarawak plans to vaccinate 50,000 dogs against rabies this year, says director

Director of the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak Dr Adrian Susin Ambud. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Jan 2 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak plans to vaccinate 50,000 dogs across Sarawak this year in the fight against rabies, said its director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

In this regard, he said that anti-rabies vaccination will be carried out more actively to boost the coverage of vaccinated dogs this year.

“Any latest programmes by the DVS Sarawak will be made known to everyone at the nearest time possible.

“The public can be updated through the DVS Sarawak, Sarawak Disaster Information and Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) Facebook page,” Dr Adrian told The Borneo Post today.

According to him, the total number of dogs vaccinated against rabies across the state from Jan 1 until Dec 21 last year was 12,835 dogs.

“The number vaccinated was lesser last year due to MCO (movement control order). As for 2022, we plan to vaccinate 50,000 dogs.”

Dr Adrian reminded them to ensure that their dog receives anti-rabies vaccine annually.

“Wash wound with soap and running water for 15 minutes and seek medical treatment immediately if bitten or scratched by animal. Rabies can be prevented but always fatal once symptoms appeared,” he said.

Dr Adrian revealed that the total cumulative number of rabies-infected areas in Sarawak remains at 72, where the last declared area was on July 14 last year.

He further disclosed that Serian Division, being the largest division in Sarawak, has the most rabies-infected areas. The division was the first to be declared as rabies-infected area since the outbreak of rabies in 2017.

“However, from Jan 1 till Dec 30, 2021, the Southern Region of Sarawak — Kuching, Padawan, Bau, Lundu, Sri Aman, Central Region — Sibu, Selangau and Northern Region — Miri still had rabies positive cases that were all within the declared rabies-infected areas,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Dr Adrian said two dog owners were compounded RM1,000 each under Section 37 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 last year for letting their pets roamed freely. — Borneo Post