MetMalaysia warns of continuous rain for east coast, Klang Valley, five other states

Strong waves hit the shore of Pantai Teluk Cempedak in Kuantan December 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an orange alert of continuous heavy rain forecast for the states of Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

MetMalaysia, in its latest statement today, said continuous heavy rain was expected in Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin in Negri Sembilan; Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor; and all over Melaka until Jan 3.

MetMalaysia also issued a yellow alert of continuous rain in the southern half of Perak (Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim); Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya; Jelebu, Seremban and Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan, as well as Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru in Johor, which is expected to occur until January 3.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert of continuous rain which is expected to occur until January 4 was issued for Kelantan; Terengganu; and Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong and Temerloh in Pahang.

In Sabah, continuous rain in the West Coast (Tuaran, Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan), as well as Kudat, is expected to occur until January 4. — Bernama