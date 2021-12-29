Man gets five months’ jail for threatening dad with arson if he didn’t buy him a burger fast

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni passed the sentenced on Mohammad Adib Akmal Mohd Sauffi, 29, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at their house in Taman Bolton, Batu Caves, Selangor at 10pm on December 27. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — For threatening his father that he would burn down their home if the old man did not buy him a burger and return home fast, a petty trader was today sentenced to five months’ jail.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni passed the sentenced on Mohammad Adib Akmal Mohd Sauffi, 29, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at their house in Taman Bolton, Batu Caves, Selangor at 10pm on December 27.

The accused was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the day his of arrest, which was yesterday. The charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the 65-year-old father was out buying food when he received a call from the accused asking him to buy him (accused) a burger and then to return home immediately or he would burn down their home.

In mitigation, the accused who was represented by counsel M. Mariappan from Yayasan Bantuan Guaman Kebangsaan, asked for a light sentence as he was earning a monthly income of only RM1,000 as a petty trader.

However, deputy public prosecutor Anis Farhah Ahmad Hilmi asked for an appropriate sentence to serve the accused a lesson as he should have instead cared for and respected his own father, not threatening him with arson. — Bernama