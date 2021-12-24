PM: Government to give RM10,000 to next-of-kin of victims killed in current floods

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob visits flood victims at the relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Piatus in Pahang, December 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

BENTONG, Dec 24 — The government will contribute RM10,000 to the next-of-kin of each victim who died in the current floods that hit the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he would get the list of the names of those killed from the district disaster centre to ensure prompt delivery of the contribution to the affected next-of-kin.

“We are very sympathetic and saddened by what happened and we will provide some contribution...we will channel through the district office, which will hand it over to the next-of-kin of the victim concerned.

“It is learnt that the Pahang government is also providing RM5,000 to the next-of-kin of each victim killed in the floods,” he told a press conference after visiting the flood victims at the relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Piatus here today.

Ismail Sabri said the government was also allocating RM50 million to Pahang and Selangor, which are the two states worst hit by the floods.

He said the Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) was also instructed to assist the two states to pump out stagnant water in the affected areas, including in Mentakab, Pahang.

KASA will also start work on straightening of rivers and building a four-metre high embankments as early preparation in the event of a second wave of floods, he added.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has also instructed the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to facilitate the disbursement of the RM1,000 assistance per household to those affected by the floods.

“I want Nadma to make immediate payment. Give directly to those who are at the PPS before they (flood victims) return home because the data is already there, there is no need to wait to fill in the form and so on,” he added.

According to Ismail Sabri, Nadma has so far, channelled funds of RM26.9 million to 11 states, including to those which had not been hit by floods as an early preparation.

He said Bank Simpanan Nasional had increased its personal loan for flood victims to RM10,000 compared to RM5,000 previously to help them to replace essential household items that were destroyed in the floods.

Ismail Sabri said the government also agreed to contribute allocation to non-governmental organisations keen to assist in the post flood clean-up operation. — Bernama