Number of flood victims rises in Kelantan, drops in other states

Fire and Rescue Department personnel navigate through floodwater in Kampung Licin in Kelantan, December 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Kelantan increased while that in four other states including Selangor dropped last night.

However, the number of evacuees in Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan remained unchanged from this afternoon.

In Kelantan, as at 10pm, the number of flood victims rose to 1,666 from 1,496 people this afternoon, involving 10 PPS in the Pasir Mas district.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department's (JPS) official Info Banjir portal reported that no major rivers in Kelantan were at the danger level, with only three rivers at the warning level, namely Sungai Kelantan in Kampung Temangan, Machang; Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas; and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees dropped slightly to 34,487 victims at 246 PPS, compared to 34,971 people at 249 PPS this afternoon, according to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana application.

The number of districts in the state which are affected by floods also remains at nine ― Kuantan, Temerloh, Bentong, Bera, Jerantut, Pekan, Lipis, Maran and Raub.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Highway (LPT) operator, in a Facebook post, said the Chenor to Karak route was still not opened on both sides while the route from Gombak to Karak on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway had been opened.

In Melaka, state Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Kol (PA) Cuthbert John Martin said the number of flood victims in the state dropped to 114 at 8pm.

“In Jasin district, the number of victims remains at 68 people from 14 families, housed at the SK Parit Penghulu Benteng PPS,” he said in a statement, adding that 46 victims from 15 families are still at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lubok China PPS in Alor Gajah.

In Perak, the flood in Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan was receding, with 153 victims at two PPS in Hilir Perak as at 8pm, compared to 182 evacuees this afternoon.

A spokesman of the Perak APM and state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said 105 victims were taking shelter at the Dewan Bandaran Teluk Intan PPS and 48 others at the Dewan Sekolah Menengah Abdul Rahman Talib PPS.

In Selangor, the State Disaster Management Unit (UPBN) said the number of evacuees as at 9pm dropped to 18,126 people at 103 PPS, from 22,250 victims at 111 PPS yester afternoon.

JPS said Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat was above the danger level with a reading of 4.31 metres at 9.15pm.

In Negri Sembilan, state APM director Lt Kol (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the number of evacuees remained at 301 people at four PPS in Jelebu last night.

He said the cumulative figure for flood victims in the state increased slightly to 773 from 768 this afternoon.

In Kuala Lumpur, the JKM Info Bencana application said the number of victims remained at 314 people at two PPS tonight. ― Bernama