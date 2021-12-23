DAP must initiate reforms to remain relevant in Sarawak, warns Youth chief

In a statement, Peter Hee said if DAP is committed to go further and remain formidable, the party must be ready to bounce back stronger for the people of Sarawak. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Dec 23 — The Democratic Action Party (DAP) must initiate reforms if it seeks to remain relevant in Sarawak, said DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak chief Peter Hee.

In a statement, he said if DAP is committed to go further and remain formidable, the party must be ready to bounce back stronger for the people of Sarawak.

He pointed out DAP is now competing with many local-based opposition parties.

“It is different decades or just five years ago when DAP was seen as the only opposition in Sarawak. The results of PRN 12 (12th state election) spoke clearly and we must respond proactively.

“The aspirations of Sarawakians are to take over the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government one day and the next step is to see if the new state government can go for more autonomous governance or even independence if circumstances are matured and people are ready; it is a step-by-step progressive political movement,” he claimed.

He was clarifying his earlier statement on the need to set up a Sarawak-based youth party.

“I wish to reiterate that it remains my personal and honest opinion taking into account the sentiment and tendency of voting pattern, especially the youth voters in the just concluded PRN-12,” he said.

Hee claimed his thoughts sought to provoke brainstorming and much-needed healthy discussion so that DAP Sarawak could reposition in the face of future challenges, with a new political landscape, different scenarios, according to the direction of voters in Sarawak.

“I believe every generation has its own mission and as we grow or move forward, we must be ready to adapt to changing political aspirations of the people. More so when Sarawak has its own dynamic factors, like Sabah’s, due to decades long suffering and unfair treatment in the federation.

“There are few possible steps to be initiated in reshaping the party, and my humble expression which was from the bottom of my heart for localising the party is only one of those options, it is not absolute and final,” Hee said.

He claimed DAP has other options available and that he has full faith the party’s leadership would exercise wisdom for the betterment of the party.

“If my thoughts hurt and offended feelings and were unwelcome by many, I wish to sincerely apologise for my unintentional blunder,” he said.

“If we are from the people, for the people, then by speaking out the voices of the people shall be encouraged.”

DAP stood in 26 constituencies in the 12th state election but won just two seats. — Borneo Post Online