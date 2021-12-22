Air N. Sembilan: Water treatment plants in Pantai and Lakai still unable to operate due to structural damage following floods

A woman carries debris from the flood out of her shop in Linggi, Negri Sembilan, December 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 22 — The Pantai water treatment plants (LRA) in Seremban and Lakai in Jelebu are still unable to operate due to structural damage caused by the recent floods.

Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS)’s Corporate Communications Department head, Norzita Ismail in a statement said the LRA Pantai could not operate as the damage had not been repaired yet.

“This was due to the collapsed river bank and uprooted trees that have blocked the route and disrupted the electricity supply.

“The LRA Klawang is operating as usual but at only 80 per cent capacity now as the damage has to be repaired while 18 more LRA in this state are operating as usual.

“SAINS is making efforts to repair all the damage at the LRA and intakes so as to minimise the water supply disruption,” she added.

Norzita also said that SAINS was assisting the affected consumers by supplying clean water through static tanks placed at various affected locations apart from the cooperation of a number of agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department, Syarikat Air Johor and Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad by sending out their water tankers.

Consumers can call 1-800-88-6982 or visit www.sainswater.com for enquiries on water supply disruption in the affected areas. — Bernama