Evacuate when told, PM urges flood victims

BERA, Dec 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has advised residents in areas hit by floods to evacuate if directed to do so by the authorities.

He said an evacuation order was issued on the safety factor, as the authorities could foresee possible danger based on weather forecasts.

“We are also worried that a second wave of floods could occur. It's better to move if you are asked to. I have met victims who said they did not expect the flood waters to rise so suddenly,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is Bera MP, told reporters this after visiting flood victims at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Buntar relief centre (PPS) here today, which housed 145 victims as at this afternoon.

He also said that to avoid untoward incidents, states which were not “so used to handling floods” should make the necessary preparations as soon as the Meteorological Department issued bad weather forecasts.

He said the situation was different in states hit by floods every year, where they would make early preparations including identifying and providing PPS.

“Once a (bad weather) warning has been issued, I hope they would make preparations especially in terms of Disaster Command Centre like getting boats ready,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the preparations should include cleaning works on drainage systems to help reduce the damage caused by floods.

Meanwhile, evacuee Tiamah Ramli, 72, said Ismail Sabri advised her to take care of her health and wellbeing although she might be worried about the condition of her house in Kampung Mengkarak here.

“He also asked whether we are comfortable here the things he normally enquires as I have met him several times at PPS as my house is in a low-lying area,” she said.

Another victim, Laili Mattab, 66, from Kampung Kubang Panjang here, said the prime minister advised her to be patient in facing this latest round of floods.

“The first time it happened in January. Although the situation is tough, I am grateful to the many parties who have shown their sympathy and contributed aid in the form of food and clothes,” she said. — Bernama