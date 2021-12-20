As floodwaters go down in Selangor, seven found dead, one still missing

Fire and Rescue operations director Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad speaks to reporters at Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, Shah Alam December 20, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Dec 20 — Four people have been found dead in the Shah Alam neighbourhood of Taman Sri Muda alone after devastating floods in Selangor brought on by heavy rains over the weekend.

Director of the Fire and Rescue Operations Department, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad said the overall death toll in the state so far is seven.

“Total death toll for Selangor is seven, one is still missing.

“Of the four, three had drowned and one is a woman believed to be an Indonesian national, but investigations are still ongoing. She was found at the hall in her home,” he told reporters at the Sri Muda flood operations centre here this afternoon.

He said the person reported missing had fallen into a drain and is yet to be found.

Hisham said that the bodies of two people were found in Dengkil. Another body was found in Desa Coalfield.

Flood victims evacuate their homes on a boat in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam December 20, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MORE TO COME