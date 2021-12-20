As floodwaters go down in Selangor, seven found dead, one still missing

SHAH ALAM, Dec 20 — Four people have been found dead in the Shah Alam neighbourhood of Taman Sri Muda alone after devastating floods in Selangor brought on by heavy rains over the weekend.
Director of the Fire and Rescue Operations Department, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad said the overall death toll in the state so far is seven.
“Total death toll for Selangor is seven, one is still missing.
“Of the four, three had drowned and one is a woman believed to be an Indonesian national, but investigations are still ongoing. She was found at the hall in her home,” he told reporters at the Sri Muda flood operations centre here this afternoon.
He said the person reported missing had fallen into a drain and is yet to be found.
Hisham said that the bodies of two people were found in Dengkil. Another body was found in Desa Coalfield.
MORE TO COME