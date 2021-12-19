Sarawak election: 169 candidates lose deposits

People queue up to cast their votes during at the Kompleks Sukan Satok polling centre in Kuching December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A total of 169 out of 349 candidates who contested in the 12th Sarawak state election lost their deposits when they failed to get one-eighth of the total number of ballots cast.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) had the most number of candidates who lost their deposits when 66 out of its 73 candidates failed to secure the percentage of votes needed.

Among them were Tomson Ango (Gedong), Goem Pijar (Tanjong Datu), Jacky Chiew Su Chee (Beting Maro), Chai Kueh Khun (Batu Kawah), Mohamad Hamdeen Saharuddin (Asajaya), Edison Jamang (Tarat) and Saharuddin Abdullah (Simunjan).

Meanwhile, 22 of the 28 PKR candidates also suffered the same fate, including Sarawak PKR Leadership Council acting chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh (Beting Maro).

Twenty-three out of 30 Independent candidates also lost their deposits. They include Hii Tiong Huat (Bukit Assek), Agnes Padan (Ba'kelalan), Mohd Adenan Zulkeppli (Semop) and Abd Mutalip Abdullah (Kuala Rajang).

In Dudong, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing’s huge 5,806-vote majority win in the eight-cornered tussle meant there was little left from the vote bank for five of his opponents who all lost their deposits.

Candidates lose the RM5,000 deposit money if they fail to get one-eighth or 12.5 per cent of the votes of the total ballots cast. — Bernama