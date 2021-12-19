Fire Dept: Flood-risk areas in Sarawak being monitored

Residents of Kampung Tebakang Dayak near Serian try to move a four-wheel drive vehicle after the village was hit by floods in this file picture taken on February 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 19 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will step up monitoring and patrol in several flood risk areas in Sarawak.

Sarawak JBPM director Datuk Khirudin Drahman said unlike the situation in Peninsular Malaysia where floods have wreaked havoc, the situation in Sarawak was still under control.

He said the department has also conducted advocacy, education and awareness programmes with communities in flood risk areas to prepare them for flood situations.

Khirudin said these measures were taken after taking into account the department’s strength in Sarawak, with only 36 fire stations and 1,400 personnel for the whole state.

“In flood-prone areas, we have conducted simulation sessions with the locals so that they know what to do when the water level rises. We have informed them of locations identified as temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

“The community needs to know what to do during flood situations, and that is why we are educating them on this. The number of teams we have is also a factor, and the evacuation process is made much harder when there is a disaster,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said so far, no PPS have been opened in Sarawak, although he expects a period of incessant rain at the end of this month and early January. — Bernama