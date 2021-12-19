Bersatu now has 563,524 members, says sec-gen

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has a total of 563,524 members nationwide so far, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has a total of 563,524 members nationwide so far, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He also said that 5,643 branches had been established nationwide compared to 2,960 branches recorded last year.

“The associate wing was officially set up according to party constitution and is headed by Segamat Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Santhara Kumar.

“To reflect the openness and recognition of the party, Santhara and Johor’s Pemanis assemblyman, Datuk Dr Chong Fat Full have been appointed members of the Supreme Council,” he said when tabling a brief report at the party’s fourth Annual General Assembly at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

He added that the assembly would also finalise the proposed amendment to the party’s constitution for the purpose of establishing a youth set-up of its women’s wing, namely Srikandi Muda.

Meanwhile, Bersatu permanent chairman Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah the assembly, which is scheduled to end at 6pm today, would be shortened to mobilise party members to provide assistance to flood victims nationwide.

The two-day Bersatu AGM, which started yesterday, kicked off with the Srikandi (women’s wing) and Armada (youth wing) general assemblies. — Bernama