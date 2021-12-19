Baru Bian: Increased majority in Ba Kelalan due to Lun Bawang’s political awakening

Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 19 — Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian said last night that the polling results in his constituency reflected the political awakening of the Lun Bawang people over the last few years.

“The outcome of the election in Ba Kelalan today is truly amazing. In spite of the low voter turnout, my winning majority increased from 538 during the 2016 election to 680 today.

“This result is a reflection that the Lun Bawang people are politically mature now and no more easily misled by the old rhetoric that only BN/GPS can bring development for the people,” he said in a statement following the announcement of the election results tonight.

With this maturity, Baru said the Lun Bawangs understand that there are more important things than projects and development, things such as their rights including land rights, religious rights, the right of the younger generation to good education and meaningful employment for a better future.

He said the rejection of GPS in spite of the large amounts of money distributed in Ba Kelalan the week before polling was a clear indication that the Lun Bawangs are concerned more with justice, fair play and good governance than with earthly riches.

“I am extremely proud of my people, and exceedingly grateful to them for putting their trust in me for another term.

“I thank those who voted for me and am humbled by their confidence in my leadership to represent them in the DUN (State Legislative Assembly) for a third time although I contested as an opposition candidate again,” said the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) leader.

He also thanked all party workers who worked closely as a team from the beginning of the campaigning period to the last day.

“They have unselfishly committed time, effort and energy to ensure our victory. I thank my wife, children, siblings and my family members for their understanding and support in this political journey.

“They have shared and continue to share my concern for the future of the Lun Bawang people and for Sarawak. I thank the party leadership for their confidence and support for me to defend the Ba Kelalan seat this time around,” he added. — Borneo Post