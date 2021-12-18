Voting process very smooth, easy and fast, says Sarawak DAP candidate Chong Chieng Jen

Sarawak DAP candidate for Padungan Chong Chieng Jen Chong casts his vote at SMK Kuching High. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Padungan Chong Chieng Jen arrived at SMK Kuching High here at 8.50am to cast his vote for the 12th state election.

He was accompanied by his wife Grace Tan.

The DAP Sarawak chairman is facing a four-corner fight in Padungan against Dato Wee Hong Seng (GPS-SUPP), Lina Soo (Aspirasi) and Raymond Thong (PBK).

When met by reporters after casting his vote, Chong said the process was a smooth one.

“The flow to cast my vote has been very smooth. It was easy and fast,” he said.

Asked to comment on the seemingly low turnout of voters this morning, the Stampin MP said it was still too early to tell.

“It’s only 9am. Let’s see what happens later,” he said.

Prior to casting his vote, Chong met with his parents, Chong Siew Chiang, 83 and Sim Yak Sik, 78, who had casted their votes at the same polling station.

Voters of Padungan constituency trickled into the polling station at SMK Kuching High from as early as 8am this morning.

Most of those who arrived to cast their votes were senior citizens.

Retiree Yeo Kim Tiong said he would never miss the chance to exercise his right to vote so long as he is in Kuching.

“If I am in Kuching, I will vote but previously I may have missed a few elections when I was working overseas,” he said.

The 65-year-old hoped that his chosen candidate would win in Padungan.

“If my candidate wins, then it’s good,” he said, adding that the voting process today was “very good and efficient.”

He also looked forward to casting his vote in the general election expected to be held next year. ― Borneo Post