Helicopter carrying Abang Johari made emergency landing at Unimas due to bad weather, says Sarawak police chief

Aidi gives a thumbs up during one of his visits to the polling centres today. ― Picture via Facebook

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― A helicopter carrying Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his entourage made an emergency landing at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) today.

The incident was confirmed by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, who said that the emergency landing was made due to bad weather.

Abang Johari was together with his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, his bodyguard and personal assistant inside the helicopter.

It was understood that Abang Johari, who is contesting in Gedong, was making his way back to Kuching when heavy rain forced the helicopter to land at Unimas instead of Hornbill Skyways.

Touching on the polling day today, Aidi said he was satisfied with the discipline and commitment shown by the police who are on duty.

Earlier today, Aidi visited a few polling stations in Kuching and Padawan to observe first-hand the compliance level of the election’s standard operating procedures.

In Kuching, visits were made to Kompleks Sukan Satok Padang SLPAS, SK St Mary and other nearby schools together with Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah and his deputy Supt Merbin Lisa.

In Padawan, visits were made to SK Jalan Arang, SK(c) Chung Hua Jalan Penrissen and SK Garland. There, he was accompanied by Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad and his deputy DSP Lim Jaw Shyong.

Present throughout the visits were Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu and Sarawak Police Contingent media and public relations ASP Daya Butteh. ― Borneo Post