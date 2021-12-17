Malaysia’s Yasmin Ahmad Merican joins AFS International as global trustee

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Datin Yasmin Ahmad Merican has been appointed to the American Field Service (AFS) Intercultural Programs as a trustee on its global board, joining 13 others from around the world to lead the organisation operating across more than 63 countries.

A distinguished figure in the Malaysian corporate scene, Yasmin has held several professional positions such as former partner of EY Malaysia and a consulting partner of Ernst & Young International (EY), founder and CEO of Trax Associates and former president of the Malaysian AEON Foundation.

AFS is an intercultural programme that aims to provide opportunities for intercultural exchange and build bridges across communities and cultures.

In Malaysia, the organisation is present through AFS Antarabudaya (Antarabudaya) and has pioneered student exchanges programmes since 1958.

Antarabudaya is led by chairman Khalilah Mohd Talha along with national director Atty Sulaiman, with the support of the Ministry of Education and a large community of national and multinational sponsors and volunteers.

Antarabudaya first launched its first short-stay domestic exchanges in Malaysia on shared family experiences in 2018.

Now, the programme sends young Malaysians abroad and hosts students from more than 10 countries, with the United States, Japan, Italy and Germany as key participants.

Globally, AFS is a consulting partner to Unesco, supporting the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDG) in quality education, climate action and justice through stronger institutions.