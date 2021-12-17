Dr Mahathir to undergo several investigations at IJN, no visitors allowed

In a statement this evening, IJN said that investigations will be completed in the next few days, and that the former prime minister will remain in IJN until then. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is currently undergoing several investigations at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

In a statement this evening, IJN said that investigations will be completed in the next few days, and that the former prime minister will remain in IJN until then.

“Due to the present SOP (standard operating procedures), no visitors are allowed to visit Yang Amat Berbahahia Tun,” IJN said.

Yesterday IJN in a statement notified that Dr Mahathir was admitted at 7pm and that he will be undergoing a full medical check-up and further observation.

Dr Mahathir has a history of illnesses relating to his heart. He had his first heart attack in 1989, when he was 64 years old.

Then in 2006, he had two more heart attacks, and a year later underwent a quadruple bypass surgery.

The last time Dr Mahathir was hospitalised was on February 10, 2018, also at IJN — due to a chest infection.