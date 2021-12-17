‘Apit Wan Lebo’ charged with posting offensive remarks on Facebook

Roshafeez Abdul Hamid, 39, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Judge Norita Mohd Ardani. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Dec 17 ― A Facebook user under the name of ‘Apit Wan Lebo’ was charged at the Sessions Court here today for making offensive remarks regarding the implementation of the movement control order, last May.

Roshafeez Abdul Hamid, 39, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Judge Norita Mohd Ardani.

According to the charge sheet, Roshafeez had consciously made and initiated the transmission of offensive communications with the intent to annoy others through Facebook, at 1.30pm on May 9 this year.

The post was read at the Batu Gajah District Police Headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Office at 10.30am the next day.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, punishable under Section 233(3) of the same Act, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to a year’s jail, or both, if convicted, and a fine of RM1,000 for every day that the offence is repeated after conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Liyana Zawani Mohd Radzi offered bail at RM10,000 but the accused, represented by lawyers Sukhdave Singh and Keshvinder Singh, pleaded for a lower bail as he only earned RM1,500 per month as a nasi lemak seller and needs to support his wife and their five children.

The court allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set January 25 for re-mention of the case. ― Bernama