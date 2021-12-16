HR minister: Strict SOP for entry of foreign workers into Malaysia

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan speaks at the Certified Disability Management Professional (CDMP) graduation ceremony in Putrajaya, December 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — Malaysia has prepared strict standard operating procedures (SOP) for the entry of foreign workers covering four stages to curb the risk of Covid-19 transmission, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan said.

The four stages are pre-departure, arrival, post-arrival (quarantine period) and post-quarantine.

He said the foreign workers were required to be fully vaccinated in their country of origin and enter Malaysia using a special lane when they arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International airport.

These workers would then be quarantined at certified quarantine centres before being taken to their respective workplaces and employers must provide a conducive accommodation as required under the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

Saravanan said the workers would undergo a 14-day quarantine and take the RT-PCR Covid-19 test on the first, third, fifth and seventh day before being transferred to their respective workplaces.

“These four stages are crucial in ensuring a safe entry of foreign workers into the country,” he told reporters after the Certified Disability Management Professional (CDMP) graduation ceremony here today.

As for the entry of foreign domestic helpers, Saravanan said the SOP was being studied by the ministry.

On December 8, Saravanan said Malaysia is expected to receive between 5,000 and 10,000 workers from Indonesia next year to work in the construction and manufacturing sectors and as domestic helpers.

Meanwhile, he said the Social Security Organisation had received a total of 50,634 claims for temporary disablement benefits and 32,275 invalidity applications in 2020, of which 5,503 individuals were confirmed to have suffered from invalidity. — Bernama