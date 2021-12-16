Hike in price of goods: Hulu Kinta assemblyman ordered out of state assembly hall after refusing to sit

On Tuesday, Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad shocked the state assembly when he took out a fresh chicken from a plastic bag and held it while debating on the issue of rising prices of goods, especially chicken, of late. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

IPOH, Dec 16 — The assemblyman for Hulu Kinta, Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad was ordered out of the State Legislative Assembly hall, here, today.

Speaker Datuk Mohamad Zahir Abdul Khalid gave the marching order to the PKR representative when he refused to sit but continued to speak when asked to stop by the Deputy Speaker, Khalil Yahaya, earlier.

The commotion started when Muhamad Arafat was dissatisfied with the reply given by state Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Civil Society Committee chairman, Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri on the issue of the increasing of prices of goods when winding-up the debate.

Abdul Yunus had assured that he would give a written reply to the question raised by the Hulu Kinta assemblyman as the winding-up time given exceeded the time limit.

Khalil who was handling the proceeding at the time ordered Muhammad Arafat to sit down or leave for a break at the canteen.

However, Mohamad Zahir who came in to replace Khalil at the sitting, decided to order Muhamad Arafat to leave the hall and he did so, accompanied by the sergeant-at-arms.

On Tuesday, Muhamad Arafat shocked the state assembly when he took out a fresh chicken from a plastic bag and held it while debating on the issue of rising prices of goods, especially chicken, of late.

He said the chicken was a “present” for state Plantations, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman, Razman Zakaria, who is also the state assemblyman for Semanggol. — Bernama