Firmus bags MCMC’s cyber security company of the year award for third time

(From left) CyberSecurity Malaysia chairman Jeneral (B) Tan Sri Panglima Mohd Azumi Mohamed; Ministry of Communications and Multimedia secretary-general Datuk Seri Haji Mohammad Mentek; Firmus Sdn Bhd CEO Alan See and CyberSecurity Malaysia CEO Amirudin Abdul Wahab. — Picture courtesy of Firmus

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Cyber security firm Firmus Sdn Bhd has once again won the Cyber Security Company of the Year title at the Malaysia Cyber Security Awards.

The company’s performance and contribution to its sector have been recognised during the 12th CyberSecurity Malaysia — Awards, Conference & Exhibition (CSM-ACE) for the third time, having won the award previously in 2012 and 2016.

In receiving the award, Firmus’ chief executive officer and Co-founder Alan See stated the company is humbled by the award and assured that the firm will continue to strive for better services, value and experience for their customers

“At Firmus, we built our core services and solutions upon our passion to keep businesses secure, while supporting financial institutions and enterprises in pursuit of their goals to change the world for the better.

“We are very honoured to be named the Cyber Security Company of the Year once again, and will strive to continue providing our customers with the best innovations, value and experience,” he said after receiving the award at the CSM-ACE 2021 launching ceremony from Ministry of Communications and Multimedia secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

Held annually, the Malaysia Cyber Security Awards is CyberSecurity Malaysia’s signature initiative created to drive public-private partnerships, and serves as both a knowledge sharing platform and to recognise the contribution of individuals and organisations in the Malaysian cyber security industry.

The Malaysia Cyber Security Awards are intended not only to recognise the efforts of information security professionals, homegrown SMEs and global organisations, but also to encourage innovation and spark strategic alliances within the local security and ICT industry; thus, emphasising the importance and growth of information security in Malaysia’s vibrant ICT landscape.

The CSM-ACE 2021 was held from December 13 to 17 at the CyberSecurity headquarters in Cyberjaya.