Deputy IGP urges schools to use embedded liaisons to clamp down on bullying

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim at the Perak police headquarters in Ipoh December 15, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 15 — Schools should use liaison officers to swiftly inform police of bullying, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said when commenting on the case at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Kuala Kangsar.

He said education institutions, especially boarding schools, were allocated police personnel who serve as school liaison officers.

“We have allocated at least one school liaison officers for each. We have this allocation. In fact, if the school is big, we might allocate two officers.

“Principals, headmasters, teachers and school wardens can discuss with the school liaison officers and that they can convey the information to the police fast,” he told reporters when met at the Perak police headquarters here.

Last week, videos showing several Sultan Azlan Shah MRSM) students punching and kicking a schoolmate were leaked online.

Following the incident, nine male students aged 13 and a 15-year-old student were arrested when they gave their statements at Kuala Kangsar police district headquarters.

Yesterday, the MRSM Disciplinary Committee (JDM) said it has expelled the ten students identified to be involved in the bullying incident.