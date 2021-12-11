Give a chance for change, PKR’s Dr Wan Azizah implores Sarawakian voters

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah (3rd right) in a photo call with one of the voters at Rh Gudang today. She was accompanied by Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Kheng (far left), Elias Lipi 2nd left) and Roland Engan (4th left). — Borneo Post pic

MARUDI, Dec 11 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Advisory Council chairwoman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is calling on Sarawakians to vote for change this coming election by voting for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Dr Wan Azizah said that Sarawakians have been under the leadership of the previous government for decades, but nothing much has changed.

“Give a chance for change. I looked (at the) surroundings and I see that these situations (in rural Sarawak) especially need to be defended.

“Sarawakians are the ones that make the decision, not me, because we are only supporting,” she said after a walkabout at Rh Gudang here today.

She pointed out that some areas were affected by floods every year, which may be caused by logging activities.

Therefore, she said PH would look for solutions as some areas experience up to 10 times flooding annually.

“We want to find solutions for this issue, as it is important for the lives of the ordinary people as well as the future of Sarawak,” she said.

On her visit to Marudi, Dr Wan Azizah said that it was her first time coming here for campaigning.

“I came here today to give moral support to our candidates Roland Engan, who is standing in Mulu, and Elias Lipi in Marudi,” she said.

Earlier, the entourage visited Rh Judan Dabai before going to Rh Kiam Ujai in Logan Entassan as well as a walkabout at Marudi Bazaar.

PKR is contesting in all three rural seats under the Baram parliamentary constituency, namely Marudi, Telang Usan and Mulu.

Aside from Roland and Elias, PKR is fielding Philip Jau in Telang Usan. — Borneo Post