EC issues 17,885 postal ballots for Sarawak state election

KUCHING, Dec 11 — The Election Commission (EC) has issued 17,885 postal vote papers for the Sarawak state election in all 82 state constituencies.

According to EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, the issuance of the postal ballots was carried out by election personnel at all the constituencies.

Of the total postal ballots issued, 16,728 were for EC personnel and officers, police, armed forces and media personnel; 365 for Malaysians living abroad; 679 for agencies in security and health sectors and 113 for out-of-country absentee voters (PTH).

“The postal ballot issuance process was conducted in the presence of candidate representatives from all contesting parties or individuals,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin reminded all postal voters to mark the ballot papers, complete and correctly fill in the Identity declaration forms and return them to the constituency returning officer before 5 pm on polling day on Dec 18.

“Voters are also reminded to keep their vote secret by not taking pictures of the ballot papers and sharing them on social media,” he said. — Bernama