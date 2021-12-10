Penang exco: Lowering of age limit for state assemblyman candidates takes effect on Dec 9

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 10 — The Penang State Constitution (Amendment) Enactment 2021 on the reduction of the age limit for state assemblyman (Adun) candidates from 21 years to 18 years has been gazetted and came into effect on December 9, 2021.

State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee said the enactment was passed by the State Executive Council at a meeting yesterday after it was signed by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak last November 10.

In a statement today, Soon said with the enforcement of the law, individuals aged 18 and above could now be candidates in elections.

“In line with the gazetting and implementation of the Undi18 policy and automatic voter registration from December 15, 2021, I would like to call on the youths to enhance their political literacy and knowledge to prepare themselves before the 15th general election (GE15) is held,” he said.

He said that the state government would continue to organise more related programmes to prepare youths for GE15. ― Bernama