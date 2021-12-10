Covid-19: SOP non-compliance suspected cause of industry cluster in Kulim, says Kedah health director

Kedah health director, Dr Othman Warijo said this had resulted in the Dah Meha Industry Cluster in Kulim where up to noon yesterday, 133 individuals were detected to be positive for the viral infection. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR SETAR, Dec 10 — Failure to comply with the set workplace standard operating procedure (SOP) is suspected to have caused Covid-19 infection among factory workers in the Padang Meha sub-district, Padang Serai, Kulim and their family members.

Kedah health director, Dr Othman Warijo said this had resulted in the Dah Meha Industry Cluster in Kulim where up to noon yesterday, 133 individuals were detected to be positive for the viral infection.

“This group comprises 97 workers and 36 family members, and involves four districts, namely, Kulim, Baling, Kuala Muda and Sik. This cluster was detected following screening conducted by the factory management.

“All the cases have mild symptoms and have completed their vaccination, and they have been ordered to undergo quarantine at home,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He, however, added that the infection was under control and the State Health Department was conducting further investigation to identify the real source of the cluster.

Dr Othman said the factory management was also ordered to tighten compliance with the SOP at the high-risk areas of the factory.

Meanwhile, he reminded the public to continue observing the new norms and adhering to the SOP by wearing a face mask properly, washing the hands with soap and water frequently or using a hand sanitiser, and ensuring physical distancing.

“Avoid crowded places and narrow spaces, ensure good ventilation at the workplace and home, get vaccinated against Covid-19 and practise a healthy lifestyle,” he advised. — Bernama