Sabah CM: Civil service corruption down 87pc in four years

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks during an interview with Bernama at his office in Kota Kinabalu ahead of Malaysia Day celebrations September 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 9 — Corruption cases involving state civil servants fell by 87 per cent in the past four years, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) statistics showed that 47 investigation papers were opened in 2018, 11 in 2019, nine in 2020, and six up to August this year.

He said the drop was a result of concerted efforts by the MACC and the state government to root out the scourge, as well as rising awareness and sense of responsibility among state civil service personnel.

“It also reflects the commitment and willingness of the Sabah people to work together with the MACC,” said Hajiji at the State-level International Anti-Corruption Day at Menara Kinabalu near here.

According to him, among the steps taken by the state government to ensure a high level of integrity in the public service was the mandatory implementation of the Organisation Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP).

“I call upon all state ministries to give their full commitment in creating and implementing the OACP,” he said, adding that in Government-linked companies (GLCs), the OACP implementation would prepare them to comply with Section 17A of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Hajiji said nine of the 11 state ministries have already put in place their respective OACP.

“I believe state government departments and agencies under the leadership of the state secretary are giving the highest commitment in the effort to perpetuate integrity in the state civil personnel and to make the public realise that giving bribe is a serious offence,” he said.

Hajiji urged for support and cooperation from the public by providing information on any wrongdoings such as abuse of power and bribery in their areas to the MACC.

“Those providing vital information to the MACC would be protected under the Whistle Blower Protection Act 2010,” he said.