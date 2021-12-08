I’ll sue anyone accusing Warisan of giving out ICs to undocumented migrants, Shafie warns

Speaking in the state assembly, the Warisan president warned government members on the bench who accused his former state administration of doing so even when the action does not fall under the state’s purview. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 8 — Sabah opposition leader Datuk Mohd Shafie Apdal today threatened to take legal action against anyone accusing his Parti Warisan Sabah of issuing MyKad to undocumented migrants in the state.

Speaking in the state assembly, the Warisan president warned government members on the bench who accused his former state administration of doing so even when the action does not fall under the state’s purview.

The assistant minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Abidin Madingkir had said that the state government had never issued any documentation, as it is under the jurisdiction of the federal government, when Shafie stood up and asked him to reiterate.

“You said the state government never issues ICs? So it has no right to issue ICs? Does the chief minister have no power to issue an IC? I’m just asking to make it clear. I understand this is this case.

“But during the election, there’s a lot of allegations saying I issued MyKad,” he said.

He also asked whether the current Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government has investigated the matter.

He said even the proposal for a temporary pass for Sabah undocumented migrants (PSS) was proposed by the then home minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who was Bersatu president in 2019.

“Muhyiddin proposed the PSS, saying it would be easier to do this,” he said, alluding that it was also not under the state’s purview.

“I cannot issue MyKads. Warisan never issued PSS. This needs to be on record. If I hear any more allegations outside, I will sue,” Shafie said.

Shafie and Warisan have been bogged down with allegations of conspiracy to give undocumented migrants citizenship, with his rivals even calling him a foreigner.