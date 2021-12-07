Sarawak election: GPS candidate Dr Annuar seeks flexibility from EC to hold ceramah

Dr Annuar Rapaee said he would write to the Nangka returning officer regarding the matter soon. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Dec 7 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the Nangka seat, Dr Annuar Rapaee, will request to the Election Commission (EC) for flexibility to hold physical ‘ceramah’ (rally) when campaigning in his constituency.

Dr Annuar, who seeks to defend the seat for the third term, said he would write to the Nangka returning officer regarding the matter soon.

“My constituency is a semi-urban area. There are 34 longhouses and about half of them do not have stable internet access,” he said after an online interview with Bernama Radio here today.

Physical rallies in the 12th Sarawak State Election are only allowed by the EC in 64 out of the 82 state seats, as the constituencies involved do not have stable internet access to enable candidates to use the technology during the campaign period.

The Nangka seat is not included in the list of 64 constituencies.

Dr Annuar, vice-president of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), said the EC should look into the matter and hoped the flexibility be given during the campaign period.

“I have visited all the longhouses involved before the nomination day yesterday because I have expected the ban on open campaign activities to be implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“But the way I see it, I have to go back to some of the longhouses to meet the voters,” he said.

The Nangka seat is set to witness a three-cornered contest between Dr Annuar and two women candidates, namely Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Olivia Lim Wen Sia from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK). — Bernama