CovidNow: 86.6pc of Malaysia’s adolescents fully vaccinated

A student receives his Covid-19 jab at the Kinta Town Hall in Batu Gajah September 21, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — A total of 2,724,238 individuals or 86.6 per cent of adolescents, aged 12 to 17, in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry's data via the CovidNow portal, 2,832,379 individuals or 90 per cent of this group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 22,729,076 individuals or 97.1 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 23,054,211 or 98.5 per cent received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 93,743 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday involving 4,722 first-dose vaccinations and 5,929 as the second dose whereas 87,074 individuals received their booster shots, thus bringing the cumulative numbers of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) to 54,197,452. — Bernama



