BN deputy chief says party will support GPS, stay out of Sarawak election

Mohamad (left) speaks to reporters at the press conference. With him are Ahmad Maslan and Ahmad Shabery. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 5 — Barisan Nasional (BN) would not ‘interfere’ in this 12th Sarawak election, said the coalition’s deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Adding on, he said BN would do its best in assisting Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which he regarded as ‘capable and more understanding of the needs of Sarawakians’.

“Under the leadership of (Chief Minister) Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari and leaders in GPS, they have managed and administrated Sarawak well.

“I do not see any need to intervene in the Sarawak election, but if there’s a need for some BN leaders to help, we are always there,” he told a press conference at a hotel here yesterday.

Speaking on BN’s meeting with Abang Johari on Friday, Mohamad said the objective was to express BN’s strong support for GPS in the coming polls.

“BN would like to state officially that, for the first time, BN will not contest nor field any candidates, and will not use the ‘dacing’ (scale) symbol, in this Sarawak election.

“GPS has been a good friend of BN all this while. We have come to express our strong support for GPS and are confident that GPS will win,” he said.

Moreover, Mohamad said BN would not hesitate to report to the Election Commission (EC) on any party found to be using the ‘dacing’ symbol during the election period in Sarawak.

He then pointed out that GPS would be using its own logo, depicting the ‘Kenyalang’ (hornbill), which symbolises Sarawak itself.

“I am confident that there is no problem, and most importantly, the GPS itself is known, especially their leaders, and trusted by the people.”

In this regard, Mohamad expressed hope that the people of Sarawak would continue to give a big mandate to GPS.

Present at the press conference yesterday were BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, as well as Umno Supreme Council members Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek. — Borneo Post