Sarawak’s rapid development reflects closeness between state govt and Putrajaya, says Abang Johari

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (right) and Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at the opening of the New Mukah Airport 4 December, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MUKAH Dec 4 — Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said the current rapid development in Sarawak truly reflects the close relationship between the state and the federal governments.

“Like being under one roof,” Abang Johari said the close rapport and unity has brought about the development as desired by the multi-ethnic society and the state, in line with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept.

“Regardless of our cultural background and religious beliefs, we remain under one roof, maintain close relationship as a Malaysian Family,” he said in his speech at the opening of the New Mukah Airport here today.

The RM450 million airport was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a ceremony also attended by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Abang Johari also thanked Ismail Sabri for bringing a lot of infrastructure development to Sarawak when he was formerly the Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

Abang Johari also expressed his appreciation to the Transport Ministry for agreeing to build the New Mukah Airport which is able to further boost the socio-economic development of the people in Mukah and the surrounding areas.

“Sarawak is trying to open up other areas to produce agricultural products and introduce tourism products and thats the reason for the proposal to upgrade the airport in Lawas and small airports in Betong and Kapit,” he said.

As for Mukah, he said the state government had drawn up a master plan on the socio-economic development of the people in the area based on the education, tourism and food sectors.

The plan, he said, was supported by Mukah's strategic position under the Regional Corridor Development Authority (RECODA).

The New Mukah Airport worth RM450 million was opened on June 17, 2021 to replace the small Mukah short takeoff and landing airport (STOLport).

The airport construction project at the new site some seven kilometres from Mukah town centre, which began on Aug 11, 2017 is able to cater to 265,000 passengers per annum. — Bernama